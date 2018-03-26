Muscat International Film Festival opens

Muscat, March 26 –

The 10th Muscat International Film Festival on Monday began with a grand ceremony under the auspices of Abulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs.

Celebrities arrived in vintage cars for the red carpet entry amidst folk dance performances by Omani folklore band at the venue of the opening night of the film festival held at Public Authority for Civil Aviation auditorium.

“We have been working hard for this day and it feels great to be at the opening ceremony and receive our guests,” said Mohammed al Kindy, Chairman of Oman Film Society.

Amar Waqet, Egyptian actor, said he was excited to be at the festival.

“Film festivals are important because they are a hub for good cinema. Arab cinema needs to move away from taboos. Freedom is the only way for Arab cinema to survive. Egyptian films are shrinking and the only way is to move forward and depict the real world,” he said.

Italian veteran actor Franco Nero said, “I am in paradise. Oman is such a beautiful country.”

Share on: WhatsApp