Muscat International Book Fair to kick off tomorrow

Muscat: The 24th edition of Muscat International Book Fair will begin at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre tomorrow “Wednesday” under the auspices of Ahmed bin Nassir al Mahrazi, Minister of Tourism.

882 publishers will participate in the fair this year, from 30 countries.

There are countries that will participate for the first time in this exhibition, namely China, Bulgaria, Canada and Sri Lanka.

523,000 titles will be displayed and posted on the website, of which 35 per cent are new releases.

The fair management decided to host governorates as guest of honour instead of cities. The Governorate of Al Buraimi will be the guest of honor this year, as a rich programme has been prepared about this governorate that will cover all days of the fair.

More than 25 media institutions will participate in covering activities of the fair. –ONA