Muscat International Book Fair from Feb 21 to March 3

Muscat: The Organising Committee of the 24th version of Muscat International Book Fair held a meeting today under the chair of Dr Abdul Monem bin Mansoor al Hassani, Minister of Information, Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee discussed a range of topics that included preparations for the 24th edition of Muscat International Book Fair scheduled to kick off during 21 February 2019 to 3 March 2019 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. –ONA

 

The 23rd Muscat International Book Fair saw 1,000,060 visitors, according to its organising committee. Women accounted for 53 per cent of visitors and men 47 per cent. Ninety-eight per cent were Omanis and two per cent non-Omanis.
The maximum number of visitors belonged to the age group of 30 to 49 years with 58 per cent falling into this group, while 23 per cent were in the age group 18 to 29 years. Nineteen per cent of visitors were under eight years of age and 0.3 per cent 50 years and above.

