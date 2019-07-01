Muscat International Airport receives first two daily A380 flights

Muscat International Airport has reaffirmed its infrastructure readiness to handle double-decker operations after successfully receiving on Monday, July 1, 2019, the first A380 flight, being one of two daily flights, which will be operated by Emirates between Muscat and Dubai. This will be the world’s shortest flight on the gigantic double-decker Airbus A380.

Muscat International Airport’s family have demonstrated a thorough and seamless capacity to handle the large number of passengers arriving on the giant aircraft, especially since Muscat International Airport has been equipped with multi-level bridges designed for this purpose. The airport runway is also built to accommodate these giant aircrafts, with a length of 4 km and a width of 75 metres. Furthermore, the airport is equipped with corridors and private halls to cater the needs of the largest jets with high passenger capacity on a single trip.

Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, said: “We, at Oman Airports, are proud of Muscat International Airport which became the embodiment of the hospitality and warmth of the Sultanate of Oman.

Since its opening, the airport has gained wide international recognition and won many international awards for its unique architecture that reflects the traditional Omani character with state-of-the-art technical specifications that enable it to offer an exceptional experience to the passengers travelling through “the Gate of Opportunities and Beauty”, in addition to its distinct operational standards that meet the requirements of international airlines. Once again, we are pleased, at Oman Airports, to welcome the launch of Emirates A380 flights, which comes one year after the first one-off A380 flight that marked 25 years of operations between Muscat International Airport and Emirates. The introduction of the daily A380 flights from and to Muscat, which will continue until next September, is a tribute to the efforts of our strategic partner, Emirates Airlines. It also means enhanced travel options and prestigious services to the airport users and passengers travelling through Muscat International Airport, as well as to those flying directly from Dubai or the UAE to Muscat.”

In his turn, Shaikh Majid al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations Centre, said: “The incredibly popular Emirates A380 has arrived in Oman and we are pleased to give our customers travelling between Muscat and Dubai the opportunity to experience the iconic products and services on this aircraft. This move is the latest in Emirates’ efforts to offer a well-defined range of experiences for our customers travelling for business or leisure from Oman.

We have been committed to serving the Omani market for over 26 years, and in the spirit of continuing our growth with the introduction of the A380, we are providing customers more comfort and convenience as they make their journey to Dubai and beyond.”

