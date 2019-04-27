Muscat International Airport adjudged best in Middle East

MUSCAT: Over the past few months since the opening of its new terminal, Muscat International Airport, the Jewel of Oman, has witnessed considerable shifts in high-level service and travel experience, which enhanced the airport’s reputation at international level.

Significant achievements have led to the airport being awarded multiple times for its outstanding performance, the last of which being Best Airport in the Middle East 2019 Award.

The award was received during the 26th edition of World Travel Awards Middle East Gala Ceremony 2019 held in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on April 25.

Muscat International Airport was voted the best airport in the Middle East for the first time since its inception, based on the traveller’s choice, outranking last-year winner Dubai International Airport and other Gulf and regional airports.

Oman Airports, represented by Saud Nasser al Hubeishi, Senior Vice President, received the prestigious award at the award ceremony, which was attended by a wide spectrum of professionals in the aviation, airports and travel industry across the world with a network of senior representatives of more than 200 companies from all sectors of the airports, aviation, travel, tourism and hotel industries.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Airports, Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, said: “On behalf of the Executive Management of Oman Airports, I would like to congratulate all the employees of Muscat International Airport and all the official and commercial companies and airlines operating at the airport as well as all our strategic partners who contributed directly to this achievement. This award recognises the exceptional efforts and services by all our staff and partners who demonstrate outstanding dedication to the betterment of Muscat International Airport as well as all the other airports of Oman’’.

He added, “We are proud of this new achievement, which represents a valuable addition to our national success stories and which is the result of our endeavour, at Oman Airports, to continuously expand our global presence as a primary way to help the various actors operating at our airports achieve their strategies through state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities and record level of services to all our customers. He concluded: “May God bestow success on us and guide us along the path of achievements and expansion at international level. Congratulations to all of us.”

On his part, Saud al Hubeishi, Senior Vice President at Muscat International Airport, said: The exceptional efforts exerted by the airport family have set us on the road of achieving an exceptional travel experience for the airports users. Muscat International Airport redefines the passenger experience through its state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities housed within its exceptional terminal characterized by its modern architectural design, along with the efforts of many colleagues who worked hard to secure the mobilization of the best trademarks and partners to deliver greater and better results through our airports, which have certainly led to an ideal experience for airport users, and reinforced our dedication to raising our aspirations, ambitions and expectations to attain to the very highest echelons of services and achievements.

Muscat International Airport has won the 2018 Best New Middle East Tourism Development Project Award. It also won the 2018 World Leading New Airport at the World Travel Awards in Lisbon.

