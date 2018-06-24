Muscat hosts GCC swimming meeting

MUSCAT, June 24 – GCC organisational swimming committee held its first meeting for this year in Muscat headed by Taha al Kishri, Arabian and Oman swimming Association and head of committee in presence of members at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat on Saturday. Al Kishri initiated to restart the GCC swimming tournaments and announced the next tournament will be held in the first quarter and it may be hosted by the Sultanate featuring all the GCC countries. Also, GCC organisational committee approved hosting two championships of water handball and diving for juniors. Both the tournaments will be held in Kuwait. The 64th meeting of the committee will be held prior to the end of the current year. Board meeting agreed on re-establishing of technical committee of GCC orgainsational headed by Abdullah al Mazahmi from the UAE, while Oman Swimming Association nominated Ali al Shiedi to be in the committee.

