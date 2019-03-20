Muscat Holiday offers complimentary buffet for moms today

Muscat: Hotel Muscat Holiday, Al Khuwair, is offering complimentary dinner buffet for mothers at its Al Maha Coffee Shop on Mother’s day on Thursday. Guests can give their mothers a well-deserved treat to a feast of an enticing buffet specifically prepared for the occasion. Guests are more than welcome to devour the sumptuous selections of international dishes at only RO 12 per person including free dinner buffet for a mother.

The hotel’s pastry chef will add a sweet touch to the happy occasion with luscious cakes at 20 per cent discount per kg.

Al Maha Coffee Shop’s warm ambience will enhance the dining experience as well as making it more enjoyable for guests and their families.

Hotel Muscat Holiday, one of the properties of Holiday Hotels & Resorts, offers a wide range of amenities suitable for both business and leisure travellers. The rooms will give you a sense of intimate and homelike atmosphere, where a catalogue of pillows for guests to pick out the perfect one for wholesome rest. A swimming pool and gym are available for leisure while, a business centre and host of functional meeting rooms stand ready when work calls. A range of international cuisines, filled with the flavours and expertise, is served daily.

For reservations, please call 980 844 69 / 24 399 114.

