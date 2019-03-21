Muscat Health Services holds first renal failure forum

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate, represented by the Dialysis Unit of Al Seeb organised on Thursday at Al Shafaq Club the first Renal Failure Forum under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said, in the presence of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

The Forum attended by Dr Fatima al Ajmi, Director-General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate along with a number of directors and heads of sections in the Directorate.

The 1st Forum, which came under the theme “My Kidney’s Calm … doesn’t Impedes my Motivation”, gathered about 600 medical workers from different health institutions in Muscat, as well as some patients.

The Forum aimed to address most aspects related to dialysis patients and highlight the importance of interaction with these community members. In addition, it touched upon the means of preventing this disease and reduces its spread.

Dr Ahmed Atris, Head of Dialysis Unit of Al Seeb said that renal failure is a silent disease, where the patient does not feel the disease only after losing more than 75 per cent of kidney function.

The renal failure is widely prevalent in the Sultanate, as well as at the regional and global level due to several health reasons mainly the spread of diabetes significantly and other chronic diseases causing renal failure, which, undoubtedly, pose a social, psychological and economic burden on the patients and the other various community institutions.