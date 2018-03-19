Muscat Health Institutes hold ‘Open Day’ for students

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the health Institutes at Muscat Governorate namely; Institute of Health Sciences, Oman Nursing Institute, Oman Specialised Nursing Institute, Oman Pharmacists Institute and Oman Health Information Management Institute organised on Monday an open day targeting the post-basic students mainly 11th and 12th grades.

Maimouna al Mehrziyah, head of the organising committee, pointed out that the event aimed at familiarising the students on all programmes, specialisations and entry requirements at the health institutes.

In addition to the job opportunities, career development, as well as the role of the health institutes in community service and healthcare. The event included an exhibition that attracted more than 30 public and private schools, representing around 500 students from various schools.

It is considered as the first vocational guidance exhibition which aims to create teamwork among the students of various health institutes.

The exhibition presented different scientific materials related to the medical laboratories, physiotherapy, radiology, dental surgery, nursing, pharmacology, and health information management.

Dr Saeed Saif al Amri, Adviser of the Minister of Education for Educational Media, number of deans and officials of health institutes and faculty members attended the open day.

