Muscat has ‘Most Improved Airport’ in the Middle East

Muscat: Muscat International Airport has bagged the ACI’s key Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for 2018.

Newly-opened Muscat Airport is the most improved in the Middle East.

The winning airports will come together at the ASQ Awards Ceremony which will be held during the second ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, taking place in Bali, Indonesia in September.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme. The ASQ Departures programme measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. Three-quarters of the world’s 100 busiest airports are part of the ASQ programme which means that, in 2018, more than half of the world’s 8.3 billion travellers passed through an ASQ airport.

Muscat International Airport handled around 14.2 million passengers in 2018, compared to 12.8 passengers in 2017, an increase of 11.1 per cent, according to NCSI monthly report for January.

A total of 14,243, 011 international passengers ( 7,135, 398 arrivals,7,088, 730 departures and 18,883 transit) used the Muscat Airport in 2018.

Including domestic passengers, a total of 15,413,135 passengers used the Muscat International airport in 2018, compared to 14,034,865 passengers

in 2017, an increase of 9.8 per cent.

Including transit, 16.8 million passengers used Muscat and Salalah airports through 111,804 flight movements (landings and take-offs) by the end of December 2018.

Travellers from India (101,299 arrivals and 92,086 departures) dominated the number of international passengers.

