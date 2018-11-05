Muscat Eat Festival to be largest with 90 chefs

Muscat: On the evening of November 15, Oman Tourism will launch the second edition of Muscat Eat under the patronage of Maitha bint Saif al Mahrouqi , Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism.

The festival will be the largest of its kind in the Sultanate and will be held from November 15 to 17 at the Al Mouj Golf Course.

Food Festival, which is being held in cooperation with Muscat Eat and the Ministry of Tourism and the Implementation and Follow-up Support Unit as one of the activities organized under the initiative of the National Program for the Promotion of Economic Diversification, will be attended by more than 90 chefs, And will offer cooking and tastings as well as a well-known Omani food corner and a distinctive corner for mobile dining carts.

The festival will also include events and competitions to accompany the audience to taste the Omani and international cuisine in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and fun and fun.

“The success of the last edition has been a great incentive to work on the development of the festival and its activities in order to create a special event that attracts audiences of different categories, ages and tastes and contributes to the promotion of organization and participation in such events, Omani and international cuisine.

This year’s edition of the Muscat Eat Food Festival will feature a number of competitions and events that will continue throughout the three days of the festival and will attract audiences from all age groups, especially families and children, to savor Omani and international cuisine in an atmosphere of excitement and fun. “The Beauty and the Beast”, “Stand Up”, “Bubble Man” bubbles, and children’s movie screens and the area allocated to them.

The audience will have the opportunity to interact with the theater, radio interviews with participants and the public, the Hall of Fortune for food requests, as well as the daily musical performances of “Just Jam” while Haytham Rafi will be exclusively screened on November 16.

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience their culinary skills by competing in the cooking challenge as well as enjoying the accompaniment of the great chefs.

The Muscat Eat Festival at the Muscat Golf Festival will open daily to the public from 4 pm to 12 pm.

Tickets will be available at the festival.