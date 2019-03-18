Muscat Duty Free signs up 25 graduates

Muscat: Oman Aviation Services Company’s Muscat Duty Free has launched the Graduates Development Programme to recruit and train youths in sales and marketing. It also announced winners of Al Barzah competition. The ceremony was inaugurated by His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for Cabinet Affairs, at the Royal Opera House premises on Sunday. HH Sayyid Kamil praised the initiatives launched by the company. He also opened a gift shop at the ROHM, which will sell locally made products for tourists from different countries of the world.

The company launched the Graduate Development Program in cooperation with the Ministry of Manpower in promotion, procurement, retail sales, marketing, finance and human resources, in order to prepare citizens for the jobs in airport duty-free shops. The programme will develop the professional and personal skills of 25 graduates to meet the current and future requirements of OASC. These graduates have been selected from among the 1,500 job seekers who applied for the jobs advertised in February. Al Barzah aims to enhance the presence of local products in Muscat Duty Free outlets. — ONA