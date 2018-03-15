Muscat Duty Free launches new logo

March, 15 – Muscat Duty Free (MDF), which has been catering to millions of travellers over the last 15 years has achieved significant growth in its business volumes surpassing the expectations of its stakeholders and also now fully geared to provide an even more exciting shopping experience at the new Muscat International Airport whilst also supporting the tourism initiatives of the country.

Established in 2003, Muscat Duty Free (MDF) (a trade name of Oman Sales & Services LLC) is a 50/50 joint venture company between AerRianta International Middle East (ARIME) and Oman Air. ARIME is a subsidiary of renowned AerRianta International (ARI) which is one of the world’s longest-established and most successful travel retail companies which has capabilities to design, manage and operate duty free and duty paid airport retail outlets in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

The new Logo, uniting Oman’s outstanding features Oman is a country unlike any other in the GCC.Its varied topography, vegetation, climate and genuinely friendly people makes for a very rich context for brand expression.

Two apexes, represent the twin mountains of Oman – Jebel Shams and Jebel Akhdar (the green mountain) – the apex’s colour pallet – Blue and Green, is evocative of clear blue skies and green summits of Muscat and Salalah. The mountain graphic also forms a capital M for Muscat.

The two mountain apex’s are connected by a golden orange arc. This represents both sand dunes, (most notable of them the Wahiba Sands) as well as Omani beaches.Beneath the Wahiba arc – a turquoise/teal arc – echoing the crystal clear, blue, fresh flowing water in the Wadi’s

and Falaj’s. This golden and teal arcs also forms a smile, illustrating both, the welcoming, joyous, happy and friendly people of Oman, which you will get to experience first hand at Muscat Duty Free, as well as the pleasant shopping experience you can look forward to at the new terminal at Muscat International Airport.

