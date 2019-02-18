Muscat derby in focus in 15th round

MUSCAT, Feb 18 – Muscat derby between Oman Club and Muscat will be the highlight of the 15th round action in the Omantel League on Tuesday. Second placed Al Nahda will travel to Sohar to meet Al Suwaiq, while Sohar will face Majees at Sohar Sports Complex. Al Rustaq will host Al Oruba at the Seeb stadium. In the capital city derby, both teams are keen to clinch three points from the match. Muscat suffered a defeat by Mirbat 2-1, while Oman Club and Al Oruba match ended in a goalless draw in the last round. Oman Club need a win to move up from the danger zone as the team has 11 points from 13 games. Muscat, coached by Omani coach Ibrahim Somar, will also look for a victory and get closer to the top teams. Currently, the team is placed in fourth position with 23 points.

MAJEES VS AL SHABAB

Majees will be looking for a third successive win when they meet Al Shabab and better their position at the relegation zone. Only two points separate Majees with Al Shabab. On the other hand, Al Shabab coached by Hashil al Saadi will focus for full points to make their tally to 15 points and settle down in the middle table zone. Al Shabab are now placed in the 12th position with 12 points while Majees have 11 points from 14 games.

AL SUWAIQ VS AL NAHDA

Despite Al Suwaiq’s poor performance this season, Al Nahda clash against Batinah club Al Suwaiq is classified as one of the top matches on Tuesday. The first-leg match ended with a 1-1 draw. Mohammed al Shiba and his team-mates will look to reduce the margin with the league leaders Dhofar. Al Nahda will be a confident team after their victory against Sur last week.

Meanwhile, Al Suwaiq, will try to overcome with their defeat against Al Shabab in the last round. Al Suwaiq are not in a safe zone with a 10th position with 15 points. Further bad performances will put the former champions to the relegation zone.

AL RUSTAQ VS AL ORUBA

Al Rustaq, with new head coach Ali al Khanbashi, are looking to continue their winning run after they registered a crucial win against Al Nasr in the last round. Al Rustaq players are aiming to reach to 20 points and be closer to the top teams and away from the danger zone. On the other hand, Al Oruba are coming after a good draw against Oman Club. Eid al Farsi, former national player and captain of Al Oruba, is also aware that losing further points at this stage is risky.