Muscat defend league title

Defending champions Muscat beat four-time winners Oman Club 23-20 to retain their first division handball league title on Wednesday. Asad al Hassani of Muscat was the top-scorer and emerged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season.

Muscat goalkeeper Hussain al Jabri was named the best goalkeeper of the league.

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, was the chief guest for the final and gave away the trophies at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Dr Said al Shahri, Chairman of Oman Handball Association, said: “Whenever Oman Club play against Muscat it is a thriller to watch. Both clubs have proved over the other clubs that they are the best to reach the final in first league division”.

“The fans really enjoyed watching final match with Muscat club taking the title. Oman Club, who won the Ministry’s Shield, were unlucky not to win,” the OHA chief added.

“The technical performance of both clubs in the final was really good. The 80 per cent of national team players are from these two clubs.”

Al Shahri thanked the fans who attended and supported the teams.

“We will continue our work to improve the technical level performance of handball in Oman,” Al Shahri concluded.

