Muscat Compact, a roadmap for land transport

MUSCAT: The International Road Transport Union (IRU) World Congress wrapped up on Thursday with the signing of the Muscat Compact, a roadmap for the future of road transport, mobility, trade and logistics.

As a principle-based framework for cooperation, it will bring the industry together to take control of its future by using innovation to overcome current challenges.

The Muscat Compact focuses on four key elements: talent, trade, environment and innovation. It spurs collective action and guides public-private collaboration at a local, national, regional and global level.

The Compact was discussed in a closed ministerial dialogue, examining how governments can work better with transport operators in supporting trade facilitation, building human capital, decarbonising and supporting innovation. Governments from 25 countries came together to plan a course of action to achieve industry objectives and global goals, notably as set out in the UN 2030 Agenda for the 17 Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

