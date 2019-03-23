Muscat clinches Royal Polo Club title

Muscat: The finals of the Royal Polo Club’s Championship saw a fabulous conclusion due to skillful and high performance of the final chukka between Muscat team and Al Dhahirah team where professional Argentinian polo players took part along with players from Royal Cavalry. Scoring five goals against two goals, Muscat team won the championship which was under the auspices of Salim Ali Walad Wadi, head of the secretary-general office of Royal Court Affairs.

Successful Championship

Brigadier-General Abdulrazak Abdulkadier Alshahwarzi, commander of Royal Cavalry, emphasised that the championship achieved the objectives it sought and was successful with big participation of six teams from the Royal Cavalry. Six experienced Argentinian polo players competed in the championship for exchanging skills and expertise in polo game. Alshahwarzi added that the Royal Cavalry’s players are ready in terms of skills and capabilities to take part competently in polo competitions abroad and they have played before in international championships before, the last of which was last year and won the championship which was held in Spain.

Final Chukka

The final chukka in this polo championship was featured by tough competition between Muscat Team and Al Dhahirah Team. Muscat Team scored five goals against two goals. At the end of the championship, Salim Ali Walad Wadi, head of secretary-general office of Royal Court Affairs gave prizes to the winning teams and Muscat Team won the championship, while Al Dhahirah Team came second and Al Batinah Team came third. Rider Mazin al Balushi from Muscat Team won the title of “Championship’s Top Scorer”.

