Muscat-bound flight makes emergency landing as child dies

Abu Dhabi: A four-year-old Indian boy died on-board an Oman Air flight while returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, according to media reports.

Yahya Puthiyapurayil developed epileptic seizures 45 minutes after take-off from Jeddah (via Muscat) on a flight bound for Kozhikode in Kerala, the reports said.

The flight made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday after the tragic incident, which has been confirmed by the airline.

The boy, who had a mild fever while boarding the flight from Jeddah, developed epileptic seizures mid-air and died on his mother’s lap.

Yahya, a child with special needs, is the son of Muhammad Ali and Jubairiah, who were also travelling with the boy. The couple have three children and Yahya was the youngest, the reports added.

He was travelling on a wheel chair with a 13-member family pilgrimage group including his parents, other family members.

An Indian embassy official said the boy’s body was repatriated on Tuesday. The body reached his home in Kannur district and burial was done by noon.