Muscat Bay’s phase 1 residential project completed

MUSCAT: Muscat Bay, the award-winning integrated tourism complex marked the milestone of completing phase 1 of the residential project in the second quarter of 2019. Muscat Bay recently officially opened up the Signature Parkland at the Zaha zone as part of Phase 1, and will look to open up the Village Square nearby and Jumeirah Hotel soon. Remarking on the achievement, CEO of Muscat Bay, Hamood bin Sultan al Hosni said, “We are honoured to take this project to completion. We are committed to providing an excellent environment that offers our residents with luxurious and scenic views to aspire them on a daily basis. The modern architecture and finishing of our exclusive homes are completed and ready to move into. We are proud to successfully conclude the first phase since the development broke ground. We are looking forward to continuing on this path and creating a lasting impact on the project as a whole.”

The milestone marks the completion and availability of villas, apartments and duplexes in the property sections of Wajd, Zaha and Nameer. The Wajd hilltop villas host the most lucrative view at Muscat Bay, where 22-exclusive villas are situated in a private elevated hill area. The 33-Nameer island villas are centred in one of the largest man-made lagoons in the Sultanate. While the Zaha properties include 200 residences, with 1-2 bedroom apartments, 3-bedroom penthouse apartments, and duplexes, strategically located to provide direct access to the community Parkland area.

Al Hosni added, “We are proud to receive positive feedback from residents living at Muscat Bay who have been experiencing the daily peace and privacy our unique properties offer. We invite curious investors to tour our properties and witness the quality and modern finishing of our homes as they fit seamlessly into the natural surrounding landscape. Finally, we are eager to watch the new properties and facilities in phase 2 grow and blossom just as the homes in phase 1 have been realized through our vision.”

Expanding on Muscat Bay’s role in Oman’s tourism development, Al Hosni continued, “In order to promote tourism and attract more tourists to the country, we need as much infrastructure and hospitality facilities as possible. When we bring more international chains to Oman, the country will become more known among international visitors.”

Muscat Bay is a fully-fledged tourism complex covering 2.2 million square metres facing the waterfront of the Gulf of Oman, surrounded by the tall mountains capes, and offering a premium level of privacy in its residences. The project is developed in partnership with the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) and Saraya Holdings Oman (SAOG). Upon its completion, the project will include 435 residences spread across five free-holding residential areas, offering its residency to all nationalities. It will also include two five-star hotels run by the globally renowned luxury hotel chain, Jumeirah Group.

