Muscat Bay launches signature Parkland

MUSCAT: Muscat Bay, Oman’s exclusive Integrated Tourism Complex, officially launched the signature Parkland under the auspices of HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Assistant Secretary General for Cabinet Affairs of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Saturday. Selected VIP guests and a number of the GCC region’s well-known celebrity influencers attended an Iftar to mark the opening of Parkland.

Parkland is an oasis of lush greenery set against the backdrop of the majestic Al Hajar Mountains, situated at the heart of the Muscat Bay community. An Iftar commemorating the opening was held in the newly launched community park, complete with a view of the Gulf of Oman and surrounded by the luxurious Zaha villas.

“We are simply thrilled to officially open Parkland here at Muscat Bay,” said Hamood al Hosni, CEO of Muscat Bay, at the opening. “Parkland is the centre of our exclusive community, and the heart of the Muscat Bay project. It is the perfect extension to the community lifestyle that we have created, which unites our various real estate offerings by providing a range of people-centric facilities, catering to both fitness and leisure activities. With the opening of Parkland, we have also completed 100 per cent of the first phase of the project, in addition to the close completion of the Village Square opposite Parkland.”

Parkland is a gathering point for members of the community to host social and cultural activities year-round. The 18,345 square metre park includes two swimming pools, one for adults and one for children. The landscaping hosts a variety of flora and fauna, including neem, orange geiger, jasmine, Mexico palo verde and date palm trees, with 9,769 sqm of covered grass area.

Overlooking the Parkland are 22 villas and 11 apartment blocks with 102 apartments facing the greenery, offering direct access to Zaha’s residential area. The properties are also available as part of Muscat Bay’s exclusive and unique five-year payment plan. Each home is completed and ready to move in to with 0 per cent interest.

Al Hosni continued, “Muscat Bay is as you see it, an intimate natural oasis, extending over 2.2 sq km with a sea front view surrounded by the majestic Al Hajar mountain range. Situated in this natural cove are a group of exclusive luxury homes, beginning with apartments of varying sizes and views, unique duplexes, a variety of villas in Zaha facing the sea and the community park, as well as the one-of-a-kind villas located on the Nameer island surrounded by the lagoon. Last but not least, we have the extravagant hill-top Wajd villas that overlooks one of the most beautiful bays in the region.”

