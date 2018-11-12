Muscat Airport to handle 40 m passengers by 2040

Muscat: The Muscat airport is in line with the plans to handle around 40 million passengers by 2030 and around 56 million passengers by 2040, said a senior aviation official.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Mustafa al Hinai, CEO, Oman Aviation Group (OAG), said “We have opened Oman’s gateway to the world and we welcome all passengers from rest of the world to Oman.”

He added this airports across Oman will handle 18 million passengers, of which 16 million passengers will be from Muscat airport.

He said the second phase of the Muscat Airport will be announced at the appropriate time.