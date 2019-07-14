Local Main 

Muscat Airport to get latest drone detection system

Muscat: Oman Airports Management Company SAOC (OAMC)signs a pact with the German Company, Aaronia AG in partnership with R & N Khimji LLC, to supply and install the latest drone detection dystem at Muscat International Airport.

The system detects drones and other devices that use radio frequency, and can detect them at different frequencies at once. It also comes with advanced long-range cameras to protect the surrounding areas of the airport including the landing and takeoff runway.

