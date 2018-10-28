Muscat Airport sees 10% growth in nine months

Muscat: The total number of passengers at the Muscat International Airport grew by 9.8 per cent to 11,419,791 million in the first nine months of 2018, over the same period of last year.

In addition, the total number of flights at the Muscat International Airport rose 5.4 per cent to 89,045 flights during January-September period of 2018, from 84,454 flights for the same period of last year, according to the monthly statistics released by the National Centre of Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of international flights at the Muscat International Airport increased by 6.9 per cent to 80,246 flights during January-September period of 2018, up from 75,076 flights for the same period of previous year.

Besides, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport during January-September period of this year was 10,510,374 million passengers, which included an arrival of 5,233,907 million passengers, departure of 5,260719 million and transit passengers to the extent of 15,748.

Domestic flights at the Muscat International Airport fell by 6.2 per cent to 8,799 flights in the first nine months of 2018, against 9,378 flights for the same period of last year.

The total domestic passengers at the Muscat International Airport marginally fell 1.9 per cent to 909,417 in the first nine months of 2018, against 927,038 passengers for the same period of last year. The domestic passenger arrivals also declined by 2.5 per cent to 452,297 while domestic departures fell by 1.3 per cent to 456,848 passengers during January-September period of 2018, shows the NCSI report.

However, the total number of passengers at the Salalah International Airport fell 10 per cent to 1.09 million passengers during January-September period of 2018, against 1.20 million passengers for the same period of last year.

The total number of flights at Salalah International Airport declined by 16.0 per cent to 9,513 during the first nine months of 2018, against 11,330 flights for the same period of last year, shows the NCSI report.

While the total number of international flights at the Salalah International airport declined by 28.0 per cent to 3,251 during January-September period of 2018, the total number of international passengers showed a 24 percent fall at 359,587 passengers.

Similarly, the total number of domestic fights showed a 8.1 percent fall at 6,262 flights, while number of domestic passengers edged down by 0.2 per cent to 728,507 passengers.