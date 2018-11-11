Muscat Airport Opens

MUSCAT: The Muscat International Airport was officially opened by His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, as part of the Sultanate’s 48th National Day celebrations, on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after opening the airport, HH Sayyid Fahd described it as “one of the most important achievements” in the Sultanate. The opening of the airport, in addition to ports and roads, are all “projects that bring in more investments to the Sultanate”, HH Sayyid Fahd added. Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, speaking on the occasion, said the airport has become a “potential economic, tourist and investment entity” for the country. “This project has become a pride and a landmark among the prestigious projects that the Sultanate has witnessed in the 48 years of the Blessed Renaissance.” During the ceremony, a technical presentation entitled ‘Oman Gate of the World’ was made. — ONA

