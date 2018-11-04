Muscat Airport grand opening on November 11

Muscat: As part of the 48th Oman National day celebrations, The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) will celebrate the official opening of the Muscat International Airport on Sunday, November 11.

The first commercial flight to land at the new airport, Oman Air’s WY462 flight from Najaf, was on March 20 at 5.30 pm. The flight was received with traditional water cannon.

Last flight from the old airport departed at around 3.3o pm the same day to Zurich.

The total number of passengers at the Muscat International Airport grew by 9.8 per cent to 11,419,791 million in the first nine months of 2018, over the same period of last year.

In addition, the total number of flights at the Muscat International Airport rose 5.4 per cent to 89,045 flights during January-September period of 2018, from 84,454 flights for the same period of last year, according to the monthly statistics released by the National Centre of Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of international flights at the Muscat International Airport increased by 6.9 per cent to 80,246 flights during January-September period of 2018, up from 75,076 flights for the same period of previous year.

Besides, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport during January-September period of this year was 10,510,374 million passengers, which included an arrival of 5,233,907 million passengers, departure of 5,260719 million and transit passengers to the extent of 15,748.