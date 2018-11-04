Muscat Airport grand opening on Nov 11

Muscat, Nov 4 – An official grand opening of the Muscat International Airport will be held on November 11 as part of the 48th Oman National Day celebrations, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) has announced. According to official sources, preparations are under way for the grand ceremony, the details of which have not been revealed. The flight operations commenced at the new airport in March. The first commercial flight to land at the airport was Oman Air’s WY462 flight from Najaf. A top official of Oman Airports told the Observer recently the airport is expected to handle 16 million passengers in 2018. The aim is to be among the top 20 in the world. The total number of passengers at the airport grew by 9.8 per cent to 11,419,791 million in the first nine months of 2018 over the same period last year.

