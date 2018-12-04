Musannah team plans activities for Volunteer Day

Musannah, Dec 4 – The Al Musannah Charitable Team has planned a number of volunteer activities on the International Volunteer Day, which is celebrated on Wednesday, December 5. The day is celebrated by both government and non-governmental organisations, and volunteer groups around the world. A workshop titled ‘The full strategies in managing voluntary work and its impact on society’ will be held on Wednesday. Abdullah bin Hamad al Mujaini will make the presentation between 6 pm and 8 pm at Al Haddabi Complex Hall in Musannah.

Head of Al Musannah Charitable Team, Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed al Zadjali, said: “I thank everyone in the team for participating in social responsibilities with patience, passion, collaboration, love and respecting one another.” “I wish all the best for all the hardworking volunteers of Al Musannah Charitable Team and other voluntary teams and wish them a bright and successful future.” Al Musannah Charitable Team had begun a campaign titled ‘Faseela’ on the occasion of ‘Tree Day’ in association with the Oman College of Management and Technology, on October 31. It is still running. As part of the activity, the team members had planted trees at the marine park in Musannah.

Badriya Mohammed al Balushi