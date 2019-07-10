Musannah marks Social Work Week with ‘summer’ theme

MUSANNAH, JULY 10 – The Social Work Week for the year 2019, conducted by the General Directorate for Social Development of the South and North Al Batinah governorates, concluded at Musannah, recently.

With the slogan “My summer is intense and tender”, the concluding ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Yahya bin Bader al Maawali, the Under-Secretary of Social Development Ministry.

Others who attended the programme, which was held at Al Bashaer Hall here, included Hilal al Abri, Director General of the General Directorate of Social Development of the two governorates, besides the members of Majlis Ash’shura and Municipal Council and a number of Musannah citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Hilal stressed the importance of the social week as it brings together all officials and other stakeholders and help them collaborate in their work.

He also briefed the audience about the programmes being implemented in various social institutions in both the governorates. Jokha al Farsi, the head of Ihsan Society of Muscat Governorate, explained about the activities by the society.

There was also a special section for Ihsan Society exhibiting a number of medical publications about ambulance for patients and elderly people.

