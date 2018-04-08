Musannah College of Tech launches Entrepreneurship, Innovation Unit

Musannah, April 8 –

Under the patronage of Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardani, Under-Secretary of Manpower Ministry for Technical Education and Vocational Training, Al Musannah College of Technology kicked off its Entrepreneurship and Innovation Unit at the college recently.

Dr Muna was introduced to the services offered to the students of the college through spreading the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The launching ceremony of the event included a talk delivered by Dr Issa al Toobi, Dean of Al Musannah College of Technology, where he expressed his appreciation to the private sector and institutions that supported the college in its innovation and entrepreneurship journey besides the ones who helped at succeeding the efforts paid in this field.

Later, Dr Muna rewarded the supporting institutions like Acwa Power Barka, NOMAC Oman company, Al Musannah Municipality and Al Maladah Forts Company along with a souvenir for the participating institutions reflecting thanks and appreciation.

Also, outstanding students who achieved high levels in innovation field were honoured. Ali al Kharousi and Ammar al Farsi have been rewarded for ranking first in the environment and biological resources sector within the students’ research projects of the Scientific Research Council and they achieved the first level in the renewable energy sector within the Vision for Youth Initiatives Award. They were the third in the power generation sector within the Ambassadors Programme for higher education institutions. Muzna al Saidi was rewarded for achieving the first level in the environment and bio-resources sector as part of the students’ research projects of The Research Council and for obtaining the third place in the electric power generation sector under the Ambassadors Programme for the development of higher education institutions.

The rewarding session was extended to include the ones ranked the first place in the energy and industry sector within the students’ research projects of The Research Council and they were Mohammed al Khazeeri, Salim al Farsi and Imad al Harrasi.

Omar al Muqbali, Ammar al Hosni, Rajaa al Rawahi and Tasneem al Mughaizwi received rewards for achieving first in the environment and biological resources sector within the students’ research project of the Scientific Research Council. In the field of education and human resources, Abeer al Balushi, Afrah al Ghadani and Amal al Salhi were also honoured for achieving the first level.

While Khadeeja al Harrasi, Zainab al Salmani and Azza al Maamari who came third in the field of food security sector within the Vision for Youth Initiatives Award were also honoured.

Dr Muna also identified the students’ Hawader Company, Ajir Company and Ajzeest Company along with the services offered by these companies since they were launched in the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Unit.

She also witnessed the launch of the official logo of Ajir Company and the main steps approached by the companies to attract consumers.

Dr Muna also paid a visit to the ‘Habta Market’, which is a weekly souq organised by the college students to display their projects.

