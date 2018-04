MUSCAT: More than 170,000 tourists visited Musandam via ports of Khasab and Daba in 2017. The hotels accommodated 128,000 guests as approval for establishment of 9 new hotel and resort facilities were given. Musandam Governorate saw a remarkable tourist growth in 2017. The total number of tourists to Khasab port reached 170,037, compared with 161,84 in 2016, which is a growth of more than 5.3 per cent.

