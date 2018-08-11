Musandam citizen airlifted in medical emergency

MUSCAT: One of the helicopters of the Royal Air Force (RAFO) (NH 90) undertook a medical evacuation of a citizen from Lima Hospital to Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate, due to his health condition which required quick medical intervention. RAFO also conducted a search operation for a missing citizen at sea in the Al Khairan areas of Muscat which lasted for two hours. These operations as part of the humanitarian tasks conducted by the armed forces to all citizens and residents of the Sultanate in coordination with other institutions and governmental organisations.

