Murshidi named new chairman of Omantel

Muscat: Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) has appointed Abdulsalam Mohammed al Murshidi as the Chairman of the Board of the company in place of Sultan bin Hamdoon al Harthi, the statement said. Al Murshidi serves as the Executive President of the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman. As part of his duties in SGRF, Al Murshidi serves on the board of few subsidiaries such as the Oman National Investment Development Company (TANMIA), UzOmanKapital LLC and Oman Brunei Investment Company (OBIC). He has founded various industrial, commercial and investment companies in the region.

