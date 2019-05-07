Muriya’s residential project Hawana Lagoons Salalah ahead of schedule

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MAY 7 –

Muriya’s flagship destination and Dhofar’s only Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), Hawana Salalah, has announced the construction of its Hawana Lagoons Salalah project is ahead of schedule. The residential project comprises 260 apartments and twin-houses overlooking natural turquoise lagoons, with all units well on track for handover starting end of August 2019.

Ahmed Dabbous, CEO of Muriya said, “We are extremely proud of how the market has responded to our real estate offerings since we first launched Hawana Salalah.

The continued success in Salalah shows the trust customers have in us as master developers providing a diverse range of high-quality products and amenities expected from a premier destination. In appreciation of this trust, we have fast-tracked our construction plans and will be able to deliver on time or ahead of schedule for all our buyers. Hawana Salalah has become an all-round destination for tourists and locals to enjoy and we are looking forward to welcoming our new residents.”

Overlooking the picturesque lagoons with stunning views of the Dhofar Mountains, Hawana Salalah’s Lagoons contemporary units are comprised of freehold apartments and twin-houses.

This stylish, modern neighbourhood offers the finest designs created by a Joint Venture of renowned architectural firms Northpoint/Lines & Visions. Making the most of its location, the project features an impressive range of amenities designed to ensure residents can look forward to enjoying activities including a 1.6 km lagoon promenade, an outdoor swimming pool, shaded pool, children’s playground, outdoor seating areas and tennis courts.

Located in the Governorate of Dhofar and stretching over seven kilometres of coastline, Hawana Salalah is Oman’s largest tourism destination.

