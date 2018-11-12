Muriya launches new townhouses in Dhofar

Muscat: Muriya announces the launch of the Acacia townhouses and simplexes. Located in Dhofar’s only Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), Hawana Salalah, the unique project ‘Forest Island’ is designed in harmony with nature, offering luxurious and affordable living for all nationalities. It includes freehold properties ranging from simplexes to townhouses and villas with unobstructed views of the lagoon and the Island Park. Forest Island’s amenities are carefully selected to ensure there is something for everyone to indulge in from the Island Pool, Gym, Kids Play Areas, Yoga Lawn, Readers Nest and exciting trails.

Defining the essence of island living within a resort community, Forest Island’s nature-inspired neighbourhoods, Gardenia, Acacia, and Mimosa are located amongst lush greenery. The residential properties offer units of varying styles and sizes including simplexes, 1 and 2-bedroom townhouses, and 2 and 3-bedroom villas. Ground floor units and villas include private gardens.

The villas overlook the central Island Park, a majestic green space and a refuge of pure relaxation within the residential community, while townhouses offer uninterrupted views of the turquoise lagoons. Wrapped around a lagoon, the island community creates an escape from the fast-pace of urban living with architectural styles inspired by both Modern and Moorish designs. The architecture and interiors echo royal palatial designs, with floor-to-ceiling windows and grand entrances. These luxurious yet affordable freehold properties are scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2020.