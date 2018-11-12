Muriya launches Acacia simplexes, townhouses in ‘Forest Island’

Business Reporter –

Muscat, NOV 12 –

Following the successful launch and the selling out of the Mimosa neighbourhood in ‘Forest Island’, Muriya has unveiled the Acacia townhouses and simplexes. Located in Dhofar’s only Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), Hawana Salalah, the unique project ‘Forest Island’ is designed in harmony with nature, offering luxurious and affordable living for all nationalities. It includes freehold properties ranging from simplexes to townhouses and villas with unobstructed views of the lagoon and the Island Park.

Forest Island’s amenities are carefully selected to ensure there is something for everyone to indulge in from the island pool, gym, kids play areas, yoga lawn, readers nest and exciting trails.

Forest Island’s nature-inspired neighbourhoods, Gardenia, Acacia, and Mimosa are located amongst lush greenery. The residential properties offer units of varying styles and sizes including simplexes, 1 and 2-bedroom townhouses, and 2 and 3-bedroom villas. Ground floor units and villas include private gardens. The villas overlook the central island park, while townhouses offer uninterrupted views of the turquoise lagoons. These luxurious freehold properties are scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2020.

Ahmed Dabbous, CEO of Muriya said, “We have seen an increased demand for real estate developments within our Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITC) over the last year. This strong demand is not only from Omanis, GCC and Arab nationals but we have seen increased demand from expats from a diverse range of nationalities from around the world, attracted to the safe and tranquil Oman. This is a reflection of the huge potential our buyers foresee in a fast-growing touristic destination that offers great yield and value appreciation potential. The successful launch of Forest Island is a clear indication of this.”

