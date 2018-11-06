Municipality warns against putting up illegal billboards

MUSCAT, Nov 6 – In a tougher tone, the Muscat Municipality warned against installation of billboards in the city without proper and prior permission. “The civic body has all the rights to remove any hoarding or billboard found to be installed without permission from the authorities,” said an official at the municipality. The warning comes in the wake of the country’s National Day celebrations and the municipality’s efforts to keep the city clean, he said. “Illegal hoardings or other boards erected without permission will be removed at the cost of the company or individual who installed them,” the official told Observer.

The Muscat Municipality formulates and implements appropriate guidelines and policies for outdoor advertising in the capital. According to the official, a contract is required to be signed with the civic authorities to place any outdoor advertising board. “This is mandatory to regulate and streamline the status of commercial advertisements so that they neither impact the safety of road users nor affect the city’s landscape,” he said. He said that rules for installation of billboards vary depending on the location, type, content, language, colour and material to be used to build, and technical features. “Those who intend to install billboards should check with the municipality about the regulations,” he added.