Local 

Municipality warns against putting up illegal billboards

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, Nov 6 – In a tougher tone, the Muscat Municipality warned against installation of billboards in the city without proper and prior permission. “The civic body has all the rights to remove any hoarding or billboard found to be installed without permission from the authorities,” said an official at the municipality. The warning comes in the wake of the country’s National Day celebrations and the municipality’s efforts to keep the city clean, he said. “Illegal hoardings or other boards erected without permission will be removed at the cost of the company or individual who installed them,” the official told Observer.

The Muscat Municipality formulates and implements appropriate guidelines and policies for outdoor advertising in the capital. According to the official, a contract is required to be signed with the civic authorities to place any outdoor advertising board. “This is mandatory to regulate and streamline the status of commercial advertisements so that they neither impact the safety of road users nor affect the city’s landscape,” he said. He said that rules for installation of billboards vary depending on the location, type, content, language, colour and material to be used to build, and technical features. “Those who intend to install billboards should check with the municipality about the regulations,” he added.

You May Also Like

Shura Office reviews ministers’ answers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Shura Office reviews ministers’ answers

Forum held for schools’ media coordinators

Oman Observer Comments Off on Forum held for schools’ media coordinators

New visa rules to give tourism boost

Vinod Nair Comments Off on New visa rules to give tourism boost

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 452

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_home in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 456

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 468

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 476

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_not_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 485

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_do_not_show_on_mobile in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 493

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/views/public.php on line 25

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 452

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_home in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 456

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 468

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 476

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_not_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 485

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_do_not_show_on_mobile in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 493

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/views/public.php on line 25