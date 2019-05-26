Municipality puts curbs on car washing in public places

MUSCAT, MAY 26 – Muscat Municipality has banned washing of vehicles using pressure pumps in front of buildings or on the sides of roads.

An order to this effect, after amending some of the provisions of a Local Order about the protection of civic facilities, was issued by Mohsen bin Mohammed al Shaikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, on Sunday. “It is prohibited to wash vehicles by using pressure pumps in front of buildings or parking areas or roads,” said a new article in the Local Order 32/97. The second article said resolution will be effective the day after it is published in the Official Gazette.

“Car wash at places other than the designated facilities is an unhealthy practice that reflects badly on the image of the city besides causing an inconvenience to residents,” said an official at the municipality.

The water used for washing the vehicles is not drained properly making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Also car washing leaves behind degreasers, detergents and other chemicals on to the roads, he said. The decision does not elaborate on the fines that the violators will face in the event of caught by the authorities.

Welcoming the decision, Dr Hisam Ahmed, a physician, said that car owners should opt for proper car wash facilities to avoid dirty water being flown on to the streets.

“No precautionary measures are taken by individuals when they wash the cars at their residential places. When a car is washed, many pollutants and chemicals are simply washed off of the vehicles posing threat to human health,” he said.

The dirty water with detergents flows into the streets also a serious environmental problem, he added.

However, car owners say they do the washing as car washing facilities charge high fees which force them to resort to casual residential washes.

Iqbal Aziz said that he prefers casual wash because it can be done by casual workers. “I wish I get the car washed in a proper and authorised facility, but the time spend and rates prevent me from doing so,” he said.

Last week, the Ministry of Manpower arrested 72 people for working illegally as car washers in Muscat.

