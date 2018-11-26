Municipality adopts beautification strategy for Muscat

Muscat: The Municipality of Muscat adopted a special strategy for afforestation to increase the green cover in 2018, which will be implemented in a time-bound manner, taking into consideration the types of plants that are compatible with the climate conditions of the governorate.

The municipality to focus on increasing the number of different trees over the coming years in Muscat, the green cover on public roads and residential neighborhoods through sustainable solutions.

The beautification projects will be carried out in several places, including Al-Sarooj (Phase I and II), opposite the VIP airport, fish roundabout, the Al Riyam roundabout, the Port Sultan Qaboos, Royal Opera House, the ministries area and Qurm

The new tree plantation projects will be Amerat, Quriyat and from Al Khuwair roundabout to Al-Khuwair public park.

A new landscaping design with fresh plants, flowers and trees will be introduced at Al Khuwair Public Park, Azaiba Beach Park, Ghubra Beach Park and Ghubra Lake Park.

As per the strategy to promote physical activity, outdoor sports and exercise equipment have been installed at Qurm Beach, Ghubra Park and Azaiba beach park.

Involving the private sector, Muscat Municipality signed an agreement with BankMuscat to establish a typical residential park in Seeb with all its facilities.

It also aims to develop special facilities for sports and games in Amerat.