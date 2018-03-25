Municipalities and schools in Al Dakhiliyah mark World Water Day

NIZWA, March 25 –

The Directorate-General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate participated in the World Water Day celebrations at the Nizwa Grand Mall.

The event, held under the slogan, ‘Nature for Water’, was organised under the auspices of Nasser bin Ali al Siyabi, Director-General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, besides a number of schools from Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

It highlighted the water situation in the Sultanate and the efforts of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in the field of optimal exploitation and conservation of water resources.

It was also an effort to raise water awareness and community partnership in the management of water resources in order to preserve and rationalise water consumption, which contributes to its sustainability.

The celebration included art exhibition from students in cooperation with the Directorate-General of Education in Al Dakhiliyah and the Faculty of Applied Sciences in Nizwa and the University of Nizwa.

The exhibition included a number of awareness corners representing the students’ vision and ideas through models, scientific innovations, projects and publications. Competitions and meetings were also held.

During the celebration, awareness films about the importance of water and the importance of conserving water resources were launched.

The Directorate of Municipalities in Al Dakhiliyah also organised a workshop on flood risk assessment and the calculation of flow, which discussed several subjects, including general hydrology and floods and their impact, rainfall data analysis, flow rate and flood risk assessment.

The preliminary protection designs were presented by Engineer Fahad bin Said al Farsi and Khalid bin Sulaiman al Kharousi from the Department of Water Assessment at the ministry.

The municipalities of Al Dakhiliyah also organised a variety of activities, including field visits.

Share on: WhatsApp