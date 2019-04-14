Municipal workers swing into action

MUSCAT, APRIL 14 – Hundreds of workers from Municipality services were employed for the clean-up operations following two days of rains in the capital city. Many parts of the city, especially low-lying areas, were filled with slush and clay as a result of the incessant rains. “Several workers from the Department of Cleaning were sent to different localities in the city to clean up the mud accumulation, rocks fell from the nearby mountains and water clogs that affected vehicular traffic”, said Yaqoob bin Rashid al Sa’adi, Deputy Head at the Department of Cleaning. He said that the workers have been on in different shifts since Saturday, he said.

According to him, majority of the water clogs and mud accumulation happen in and around Muscat Goovernorate where wadis are in close proximity with the residential and commercial buildings. These places include streets and wadis mostly in Ruwi, Wadi Kabir, Darsait and the like. He said that a strategic planning that goes hand in hand with the weather predictions helps the department launch cleaning operation swiftly. “Whenever a forecast of adverse weather conditions from the Met department is sent to us, we immediately prepare ourselves ready with tankers, shovels and other equipment along with enough manpower and other resources to meet the situation,” he said.

“We, the Cleaning Department at the Muscat Municipality, in collaboration with other departments and authorities, swing into action and launch cleaning operations immediately after (and sometimes, during the rains) to bring the situation back to normal”, al Sa’adi added.