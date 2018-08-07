Municipal officials visit Mall of Muscat site

Muscat: Officials from the Directorate General of the Muscat Municipality visited the Mall of Muscat project site in Mabela on Tuesday to review and discuss services that will be required to facilitate the completion of the project.

The Observer had earlier reported that Mall of Muscat (earlier Palm Mall) is expected to be ready in the third quarter of 2018, with 75 per cent of the work completed by November 2017.

The project will include VOX cinema, hypermarket (Lulu), four-star hotel and service apartments and an amphitheater. Once completed, it will generate 12,000 jobs for the local community.

In 2015, an agreement was signed for Dusit International Hospitality Group to manage and operate the hotel and suites at Mall of Muscat. The four-star project will include 150 guest rooms and 100 private suites.