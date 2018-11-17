Municipal Council members visit Haya

MUSCAT: Municipal Council members in the Muscat Governorate visited Haya Water’s waste water treatment projects last week. Hussain bin Hassan AbdulHussain, CEO of Haya Water, said the group discussed the latest developments in executing the waste water treatment in the wilayats. The company’s strategy on waste water projects and the challenges Haya Water witnessed during executing projects were explained to the members. Members made many suggestions on the waste water projects. The visit included a presentation about the company and its work since establishment in 2002. The presentation highlighted Haya Water’s phases of development.

