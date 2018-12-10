Muneer clinches title double in OTA tourney

MUSCAT, Dec 10 – Emerging Oman player Muneer al Rawahi claimed a double in the Oman Tennis Association’s (OTA) monthly junior tournament from December 6 to 9. Muneer was in great form as he dominated the boy’s finals in under-16 and under-18 to win twin titles.

The tournament, part of OTA’s Development Programme for junior players, attracted more than 100 junior boys and girls including Omanis and expatriates. Matches were organised in 7 years and under unisex, 10,12,14,16,18 age categories for boys and girls. Top two winners were given awards in each category at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher on Sunday.

The final match in under-16 boys category — between Muneer al Rawahi and Sanskar Dubey — was played before the award ceremony. OTA Chairman Khalid bin Ali al Adi, OTA General Secretary Mundhir al Barwani and OTA Executive Manager Salman al Balushi were the guests of honour and distributed the awards to the winners and runners–up of the tournament.