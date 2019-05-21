Mufti Menk keynote speaker at Taaruf

MUSCAT, MAY 21 – Shaikh Ismail Menk, acclaimed Islamic scholar from Zimbabwe, will be the keynote speaker at the event entitled ‘Insights into the Holy Quran’ organised by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs. The lecture will be held on Thursday after Asr prayers at Fatima Bint Ali Mosque in Northern Al Hail, Seeb sea road. “The speech of Mufti Menk is something one should not miss and I request all to attend the event”, Abdurahiman al Khalili, Head of the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange at the Ministry, told the Observer.

Shaikh Ismail Menk is one of the eminent Islamic scientists in Zimbabwe and has a significant role in introducing Islam in his country as well as beyond. Moreover, he has studied in a number of universities outside Zimbabwe and is well-known for his moderation and prompt approach to matters pertaining to humanity. This lecture comes as part of a number of programmes and activities organised by the Department of Introducing Islam and Cultural Exchange at the Ifta Office during the holy month.

Shaikh Ismail will also participate in the fourth annual Taaruf event being organised by the Department of Introducing Islam annually to non-Muslims in Ramadhan, which will held on May 24 at the Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre. Taaruf, currently in its 4th edition, is an exclusive event to let the non-Muslims and new Muslims know more about Islam, and to understand the religion that lived all tests of time. The ministry is expecting nearly 660 people from across the continents who have already expressed their interest to know more about the religion and its customs and culture “Titled ‘Toward Human Happiness’ will be a window to those who want to know more about Islam with all its true instructions to mankind”, Al Khalil said.