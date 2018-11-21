Mudhaibi, Ibri to get new dams

Muscat: Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, said MRMWR is inspired by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’s ideas and principles in enhancing the municipal infrastructure for citizens. He explained that the ministry is constructing two dams; one in Wadi Al Salif in the Wilayat of Ibri in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah with a storage capacity of one million cubic metres, and another in Wadi Al Oyun in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah with a storage capacity of one million cubic metres of water. He said that the ministry has taken advantage of the quality management system. He pointed that the ministry has paved 758 kilometres in the Sultanate till September this year. — ONA

