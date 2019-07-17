Much has changed for Hosszu — but not her speed

Gwangju, South Korea: Triple Olympic gold medallist Katinka Hosszu has been grabbing plenty of attention outside the pool since her triumphs in Rio but the Hungarian looks to be hitting top form in time for this month’s world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Hoszzu is the winner of the last three world titles in the women’s 200 individual medley and she has not lost a major final in that race since the 2012 Olympic Games in London, setting the top time in the world this year with 2:08.28.

The ‘Iron Lady’ also has the fastest time this year in the 400 IM. Hosszu, 30, has put herself at the forefront of the new International Swimming League (ISL) and it’s battle with the sport’s governing body Fina.

She became an owner of her own ISL franchise, ‘Team Iron’, but the biggest change since Rio has been the end of her marriage, and coaching relationship, with Shane Tusup.

The break-up was huge news in her native land and among her global fan base but Hosszu got back on track after hiring former Switzerland team coach Arpad Petrov.

While Tusup was very much a front-and-centre type coach, Petrov takes more of a back seat. But the dynamic between the two shows early signs of working well. “Changing coach is already weird. Replacing someone who was close to you in other areas of life is very strange,” Hosszu said.

Having already scaled the heights of the sport and blessed with an incredible work ethic, Hosszu says she does not need a coach that will push her — but in contrast, someone who can tell her when it is time to ease off. — Reuters

