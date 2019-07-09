MUC staff presents paper at Medipol University in Istanbul

MUSCAT: Majid Shatery, Director of Studies on the Foundation Programme at Majan University College (MUC) recently presented a paper at the 2nd International Conference on Language, Education and Culture at Medipol University in Istanbul, Turkey. Majid’s paper focused on the effect of peer-assisted learning (PAL) on Foundation students’ learning skills development. His presentation described PAL as a tool which aims to facilitate complementary learning rather than replace teaching. His research provided a detailed impression of PAL as a collaborative approach which develops students’ personal skills on the Foundation Programme. He also shared some feedback of the students’ experience with PAL for the past six semesters, and offered some recommendations to implement this model of learning to support students.

