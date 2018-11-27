MUC celebrates graduation of 23rd batch of students

MUSCAT: Majan University College (MUC) celebrated the graduation of its 23rd batch of students, numbering more than one thousand, from the Master’s, Bachelor’s and Diploma programmes run in the College.

The graduation ceremony took place under the patronage of HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for the Cabinet of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, and in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education, those from other higher education institutions, and a significant number of relatives of the proud and happy graduates.

The ceremony began with a procession of the academic staff of the College, formally attired in their academic gowns. The ceremony was attended by Shaikh Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Dr Ali al Shamali, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosni, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; Dr Maha Kobeil, Dean of the College, and Bill Rammell, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire. The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Quran. Following that, Dr Maha Kobeil addressed the audience, congratulating His Majesty and the Omani people on the 48th National Day, celebrated by the Sultanate in recent days, and went on to wish His Majesty good health, and the Omani people further prosperity and development under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

Dr Maha mentioned in her speech that in December 2017 Majan University College received full institutional accreditation from the Oman Academic Accreditation Authority — first higher education institution to do so. Dr Maha explained that this achievement was an indication of the high quality education that Majan University College has provided ever since its establishment in 1995.

