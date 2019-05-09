MSM transfers public joint stock companies

MUSCAT: The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) issued a decision on the transfer of public joint stock companies from the parallel market to the regular market and vice versa, as well as from the under-monitoring market to the parallel market.

Six companies were transferred from the parallel market to the regular market to meet all the conditions. These are Raysut Cement, Vision Insurance, Al Maha Petroleum Product Marketing, Shell Oman Marketing, Oman

Chlorine and Muscat Finance.

While 10 companies were transferred from the regular market to the parallel market for various reasons, namely United Finance, Al Anwar Ceramics Tiles, Dhofar International Development and Investment Holding, Oman Investments and Finance, Al Madina Takaful, Al Jazeera Steel Products, Al Jazeera Services and Oman National Engineering Investment, Oman United Insurance and Voltamp Energy.

Al Buraimi Hotel was moved from the under-monitoring market to the parallel market to comply with the shareholders’ equity standard. Dhofar Poultry Company was transferred from the parallel market to the monitoring market as a result of its violation of the shareholders’ equity standard.

Meanwhile, Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Wednesday lost 11,69 points, comprising a decline by 0.30 per cent to close at 3,863.28 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3,874.97 points.

— ONA

