MSM signs MoU to develop capital market sector in Oman

Muscat Securities Market (MSM) and London-based Hayat Capital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide advisory services for the development of the capital market sector in the Sultanate.

Ahmed bin Saleh al Marhoon, Director-General of the Muscat Securities Market, signed the agreement on behalf of MSM and Asif Malik on behalf of Hayat Capital.

The MoU aims to take initiatives to develop the capital market sector in the Sultanate, attract local and regional companies to be listed on the Muscat Securities Market, and promote the Elite training programme adopted by the London Stock Exchange.

The frameworks of public shareholding companies and the activation of their governance principles, as well as cooperation with relevant institutions and various financial institutions to develop the stock market.

Ahmed al Marhoon, Director- General of Muscat Securities Market, stressed the importance of the MoU in activating various aspects related to the development of the stock market. The company is one of the world’s leading institutions and has a par experience in securities. Thus serving the development of our markets.

He described Elite as one of the most advanced training programmes featuring a series of topics related to the development of human competencies in running SMEs as well as family businesses.

